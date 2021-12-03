Channels Islands birds added to RSPB red list

Two of the Channel Islands' most recognisable species of birds are under increased threat, according to a wildlife charity.

The RSPB has added both Swifts and House Martins to its red list for the first time. The birds previously featured on the amber list, but have been moved up following a serious decline in numbers in recent years.

Numbers of the birds have more than halved.

58% decline in the number of Swifts since 1995

57% decline in the number of House Martins since 1969

House Martins and Swifts often rely on man-made structures to provide their nesting sites - and changes including urbanisation, pollution and climate change are all contributing to a reduction in numbers.

There are around 59,000 breeding pairs of Swifts in the UK, with around 510,000 breeding pairs of House Martins.

They are among 70 species which are now being treated as being of 'highest conservation concern', on a list which also includes Cuckoos, Turtle Doves and Nightingales. According to new data from the RSPB, 29% of bird species which are regularly seen in the UK are in serious trouble.