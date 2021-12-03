Guernsey businesses hit by Christmas cancellations

Play video

Video report by Louisa Britton

Pubs, restaurants, hotels and caterers in Guernsey are facing thousands of pounds worth of losses as Christmas cancellations bite.

Parties and other events are being scrapped over concerns about rising Covid-19 cases and the new Omicron variant.

The festive season is usually a big earner for hotels, restaurants and caterers but a recent surge in cases in the Bailiwick means customers are nervous about larger gatherings.

In the last 10 days we've had cancellation after cancellation which is understandable but it is a shame to see a lot of the big parties that we're used to over the Christmas period drop off. Charlie Walker, Managing Director at the Little Big Hotel Group

The spike in Covid cases also means more people are being contact-traced and there are concerns over how this could impact holiday plans in the lead up to Christmas.

We've had two corporate events that we've had cancelled for December which has had a huge impact. It runs into tens of thousands of pounds. It'll be a difficult year again because January and February are inherently quiet so we'll have to wait until March when everything starts all over again. Stuart Anderson, Catering and Events Manager at Sueco

Guernsey tightening restrictions on 1st December which makes it mandatory for people to wear masks in shops and on public transport.