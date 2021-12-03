Guernsey businesses hit by Christmas cancellations
Video report by Louisa Britton
Pubs, restaurants, hotels and caterers in Guernsey are facing thousands of pounds worth of losses as Christmas cancellations bite.
Parties and other events are being scrapped over concerns about rising Covid-19 cases and the new Omicron variant.
The festive season is usually a big earner for hotels, restaurants and caterers but a recent surge in cases in the Bailiwick means customers are nervous about larger gatherings.
The spike in Covid cases also means more people are being contact-traced and there are concerns over how this could impact holiday plans in the lead up to Christmas.
Guernsey tightening restrictions on 1st December which makes it mandatory for people to wear masks in shops and on public transport.