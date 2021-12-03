Guernsey's Covid helpline changes opening hours
Guernsey's Covid helpline has changed its operating hours which will come into effect immediately.
The news hours will be 7am until 8pm every weekday and 8am until 8pm on weekends.
The government says the hours have been changed so operators can focus on the busiest times.
Islanders are being reminded to stay at home if they are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms and book a PCR test, including people who have had a negative lateral flow test.
People can call the helpline on 01481 220001 or 01481 220002.