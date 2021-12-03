Guernsey's Covid helpline has changed its operating hours which will come into effect immediately.

The news hours will be 7am until 8pm every weekday and 8am until 8pm on weekends.

The government says the hours have been changed so operators can focus on the busiest times.

We need to make sure we’re using our teams as efficiently and effectively as possible. Currently we spread the staff who work on our clinical helpline across 24 hours, but this means they are working at times which are very quiet and we have fewer resources available at busier times, and so we’ve taken the decision to concentrate our opening hours on when we see the vast majority of calls. COVID-19 Response Director Richard Evans

Islanders are being reminded to stay at home if they are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms and book a PCR test, including people who have had a negative lateral flow test.

People can call the helpline on 01481 220001 or 01481 220002.