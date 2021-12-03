Jersey pensioner appeals to islanders to be mindful of invisible disabilities

Play video

Video report by Hollie Goodall

"Be kind"- that's the message from one Jersey charity on International Disability Day today (Friday 3 December).

Across the Channel Islands nearly one in five people live with a disability and some of those may not be obvious.

Visual impairment is one such hidden disability which often leaves people unable to complete everyday tasks.

But one Jersey lady has found support in her local supermarket.

Here are just some of the support groups available for Channel Islanders with disabilities:

Jersey

Eyecan

Eyecan supports people in Jersey with sight impairments and works with people of all ages.

For more information, visit their website.

Les Amis

People in Jersey with learning disabilities can get support from Les Amis in many different forms.

This includes a respite service which gives carers and families a break from looking after their loved ones.

Enable Jersey

Enable Jersey offers services such as advice and guidance to help support people with disabilities on the island as well as their families and carers.

Jersey Mencap

Jersey Mencap supports children and adults on the island who have a learning disability.

Autism Jersey

This charity, created in 2005, supports islanders who are autistic.

Guernsey

Guernsey Disability Alliance

Helps people with disabilities, carers and charities as well as raising awareness to push for change.