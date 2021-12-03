A Jersey man has been found guilty of murdering his former lover for the third time.

58-year-old Jamie Lee Warn killed Zsuzsanna Besenyei in May 2018.

Warn was previously found guilty at two separate trials but those convictions were quashed when he successfully appealed them.

He was granted a second retrial in July.

Miss Besenyei was last seen alive on May 10 2018, driving from her home in Maufant to Warn’s flat in First Tower to collect money he owed her.

It is thought she died in the hours that followed.

The prosecution say Warn killed her and hid her body in the boot of her own car which he left in a public car park for three days.

In the early hours of May 14, Warn drove from First Tower to Le Pulec where he dumped Miss Besenyei’s body hoping it would be swept out to sea.

He then abandoned her car at La Haule Slip in a bid to make it look like suicide.

