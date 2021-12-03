Nine more French fishing boats given permanent licences to fish in Jersey waters

Nine more French fishing boats have been given permanent licences to fish in Jersey waters.

The nine boats were previously in the 'temporary' category but they have provided more data to the Government of Jersey.

This means they can fish in Jersey waters after 31 January.

It brings the total number of permanent licenses issued to the French to 125.

We have always been clear that this process is based purely on data and evidence. The ‘temporary’ category has provided more time for vessels to supply the necessary evidence to obtain a permanent licence – a process that has proven worthwhile with these nine additional vessels. The Minister for Environment, Deputy John Young

Other boats in the 'temporary' category have until 31 January 2022 to provide additional data otherwise their licenses will end.

However, Deputy Young said "our door is not closing entirely on this date” with the government considering evidence or new applications after then.