Reusable wipes donated to expectant parents to help reduce landfill waste

Reusable wipes are being given to expectant parents to help reduce the amount of waste going to landfill.

Guernsey Water is trying to stop islanders from flushing wipes down the toilet and instead promote the use of reusable alternatives.

We remove approximately 1.6 tonnes of non-biodegradable material from our Belle Greve wastewater centre every week, the majority of which is made up of wipes. It is far from an ideal situation before even considering the potential blockages, subsequent sewage back up and pollution that can come as a result of wipe build ups within the sewer network itself. Margaret McGuinness, Guernsey Water's Water Quality Manager

Guernsey Water is working alongside the Maternity Service to give away 1,000 reusable wipes at the service's antenatal classes.

It forms part of Guernsey Water's wastewater campaign which highlights the damage that flushing wipes, and non-biodegradable material, down the toilet can have.