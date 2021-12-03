Reusable wipes donated to expectant parents to help reduce landfill waste

Reusable wipes are being given to expectant parents to help reduce the amount of waste going to landfill.
Guernsey Water is trying to stop islanders from flushing wipes down the toilet and instead promote the use of reusable alternatives.
Guernsey Water is working alongside the Maternity Service to give away 1,000 reusable wipes at the service's antenatal classes.
It forms part of Guernsey Water's wastewater campaign which highlights the damage that flushing wipes, and non-biodegradable material, down the toilet can have.