Man stabbed in St Helier pub

Firearms officers were deployed in St Helier last night after a man was allegedly stabbed with a kitchen knife. Police were sent to Temple Bar on Stopford Road just after 9 o'clock last night and arrested a 57 year old man.

Officers say the suspect and the victim knew each other and has had fallen out.

The 30 year old man is in a stable but serious condition in hospital.

It’s believed that the suspect and the victim were known to each other and had some form of altercation inside the bar before the suspect left. He returned approximately 10 minutes later and stabbed the victim in the doorway with a kitchen knife. States of Jersey Police

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw this or who has any information.

They can contact police on 612612 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org