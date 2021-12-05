Jersey's future emergency services Headquarters could be named in honour of the late Constable Len Norman.

The Constable died in June after dedicating over 37 years of his life to serving the island.

In his last role as Minister for Home Affairs, the Constable was a passionate advocate for all the services he was responsible and was said to be particularly fond of the island's emergency services.

It is my belief that naming a new Headquarters, wherever it may be built, in Len’s honour is a fitting way to honour his service to our island, and particularly the impact he made as Minister for Home Affairs. Deputy Gregory Guida, Minister for Home Affairs

Constable Norman was intending to deliver a new, purpose-built Headquarters, Station andtraining facility for the Ambulance and Fire and Rescue Services.

The proposition is expected to be debated by the Assembly early next year.