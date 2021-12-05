Charity Christmas single released to raise money for Jersey Hospice
A group of musicians are hoping to make a positive difference to one Jersey charity this Christmas.
Over three months, 25 singers and six instrumentalists recorded their versions of the song In theBleak Midwinter to raise money for Jersey Hospice.
Gavin McDougall and Jared Crespel who lead the project chose the charity after experiencing the difference the Hospice can make to families first-hand.
The Band Aid style charity single was released on Friday.