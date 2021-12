Play video

Hundreds of runners in Jersey braced the cold this morning to take part in this year's Durrell Dasher.

Last year's event was cancelled due to Covid restrictions but organisers are thrilled it is back and raising much needed funds for Jersey Zoo.

Dr Lesley Dickie, Jersey Zoo Credit: ITV Channel News

It's such a lovely thing for us to see people coming out, taking part and what they're doing is those guys running today, they're actually helping us save species because they're raising the funds that we need to do our work, so it's a community effort which is amazing. Dr Lesley Dickie, Jersey Zoo

The event was Durrell's last big fundraising event of the year and one runners were thrilled to be a part of.

Terri O'Donoghue, runner Credit: ITV Channel News

