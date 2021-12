One of Jersey's top scientists says they are looking to include pregnant women in the 'high risk' category so they can book their booster jabs early.

Currently anyone under the age of 40 won't receive theirs until next year.

However this will soon change for pregnant women.

Obviously most pregnant women are under the age of 40, my impression is that it is likely that pregnant women will be put into an at risk category in the next few days and that will allow us to give them a booster in December rather than in January. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

It follows the decision to reduce the booster dose interval from six months to three months for over 40s.