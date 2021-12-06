First customers get fibre broadband as the roll-out begins in Guernsey

The first customers in Guernsey are now connected to the island's new fibre optic broadband as the roll-out begins.

It is the start of a five year plan to expand the fibre network to 30,000 properties on island by 2026.

Royston and Caroline Gallie were the first customers to benefit from the fibre upgrade in their home at Victoria Avenue in St Sampson.

My daughter’s reaction said it all, she came running down the stairs to tell us she had downloaded the new Bond film in 1 minute 12 seconds, compared to the 40 minutes it would have taken on our old connection. The equipment is small, compact and fits neatly on the wall by a socket and is out of sight. I’d definitely recommend fibre to other people in Guernsey. Royston Gaille

The States of Guernsey are investing £12.5m into the project with Sure providing the remaining £25 million.