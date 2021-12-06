First customers get fibre broadband as the roll-out begins in Guernsey
The first customers in Guernsey are now connected to the island's new fibre optic broadband as the roll-out begins.
It is the start of a five year plan to expand the fibre network to 30,000 properties on island by 2026.
Royston and Caroline Gallie were the first customers to benefit from the fibre upgrade in their home at Victoria Avenue in St Sampson.
The States of Guernsey are investing £12.5m into the project with Sure providing the remaining £25 million.