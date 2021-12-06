Guernsey's East Arm testing centre temporarily closes ahead of Storm Barra

Guernsey government have announced that the East Arm testing facility will temporarily close because of stormy weather heading in.

The drop in clinic will only be available at the harbour terminal centre from tomorrow (7 December).

The move - which will last two days - has been taken as a precaution ahead of the incoming Storm Barra.

The centre was blown into the sea in October when Storm Aurore swept in to the islands.

The drop in clinic will operate between 08:30am and 10:30am for pre-booked appointments only.

The clinics are for people who have tested positive on a lateral flow and require a PCR test.