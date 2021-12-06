Play video

ITV Channel's Jonathan Wills speaks to 13-year-old Jonathan Mews about the single

A young Jersey singer has released a charity single dedicated to a family friend and everyone affected during the Covid-19 pandemic.

13-year-old Jonathan Mews' version of the eighties Christmas hit 'Walking in the Air' has been recorded to raise money for Jersey's Music in Action.

The single is dedicated to Ron Mitchell, a close family friend of Jonathan who unfortunately died during the Covid-19 pandemic.

I really enjoyed recording the snowman because with my choir I've done some solos before and I'm really looking forward to singing the snowman with the JCO and hopefully I can record some more albums in the future. Jonathan Mews, Chorister

The Oundle School music scholar has undertaken the project as part of his Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award and aims to raise £10,000 in the process.

The former Grouville school student, began his musical dream at 8-years-old when he joined the prestigious St John's College Choir in Cambridge.

The proceeds of the single will help the charity educate, inspire and create through music.

You can donate and buy the single here.