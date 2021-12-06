Jumping in Puddles for Cancer founder gets award for outstanding contribution

A Guernsey woman who started a campaign to raise £1 million for Cancer Research UK has received an award for her outstanding fundraising efforts.

Susie Campanella came up with the Jumping in Puddles for Cancer initiative after close friend and ITV Channel reporter Gary Burgess was given a terminal diagnosis in 2019.

She was named Pioneer of the Year at the charity's annual Flame of Hope Awards in November.

Susie has already helped to raise over £56,000 for the charity.

She says she wants to turn rainy days into hopeful ones for anyone affected by cancer.

You can sign up and get involved on Susie's website.