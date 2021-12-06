Lauren Trachy: Notts County footballer, Social media whizz

Play video

Video Report by ITV Channel's Sports Correspondent Kelian Webster

In this day and age social media presence is one of the most important facets of a football club.

Despite only beginning their quest to climb the football pyramid, Jersey Bulls is no different.

It's why they've employed a social media executive to look after everything from team news tweets to TikToks.

Lauren Trachy has been given the task and is relishing it.

Social media is definitely a big part of the club. In the summer I started up the Jersey Bulls Tik Tok account and we managed to get 10,000 followers in three months which is outstanding. It shows the engagement you can get through social media even for non-league clubs. Lauren Trachy, Jersey Bulls' Social Media Executive

Whilst Lauren is an important figure for Bulls off the pitch, she's more than handy on it!

Earlier this year she signed for Notts County following a successful trial.

On the first day of the trial I was very nervous! After that I grew into it and found out I got a place in the squad which was great - it's pretty much my dream! Getting to do my work with Jersey Bulls and then at the same time over here is wonderful. Lauren Trachy, Notts County Women

Whether she's scoring goals or gaining followers on TikTok, Lauren has already laid the foundations for a good career both in front of goal and behind the lens.