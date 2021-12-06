Lauren Trachy: Notts County footballer, Social media whizz
Video Report by ITV Channel's Sports Correspondent Kelian Webster
In this day and age social media presence is one of the most important facets of a football club.
Despite only beginning their quest to climb the football pyramid, Jersey Bulls is no different.
It's why they've employed a social media executive to look after everything from team news tweets to TikToks.
Lauren Trachy has been given the task and is relishing it.
Whilst Lauren is an important figure for Bulls off the pitch, she's more than handy on it!
Earlier this year she signed for Notts County following a successful trial.
Whether she's scoring goals or gaining followers on TikTok, Lauren has already laid the foundations for a good career both in front of goal and behind the lens.