Man appears in court charged with attempted murder

A man's appeared at Jersey's Magistrate's Court this morning (6 December) charged with attempted murder.

57-year-old Paul Anthony Hadikin, of Janvrin Road, St Helier is accused of stabbing David Robert Laverty in the abdomen.

The court heard Mr Laverty was stabbed following an altercation at the Temple Bar in Stopford Road, St Helier on Friday evening (3 December).

He is still in hospital after undergoing three surgeries.

The defendant has been remanded in custody until 4 February 2022 when he'll next appear at the Royal Court.