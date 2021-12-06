New members to be sworn in to Guernsey Youth Tribunal Service

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Roisin Gauson

12 new members will be sworn into Guernsey Youth Tribunal Service later this week.

The service helps to ensure that children and young people receive positive guidance to help break the cycle of behaviour.

The majority of referrals come from local agencies such as the police, health and social care as well as from an educational setting.

I think as an island maybe we can be a little bit blinkered sometimes to some of the things that young people and families are going through, but the fact that we've got this holistic approach - that we're not just looking at behaviours, we're looking at why those behaviours are happening, I think that's the biggest appeal for me for the whole system. Amanda Hibbs, New tribunal panel member

The panel members have gone through a length application process and training programme to joining the tribunal service.

What is the Youth Tribunal?

The service look into the background and reasons why a young person ends up in a certain situation or scenario, with a specific focus on what factors are at play.

These factors can range from issues at home, in school or with an individuals self-esteem.

The panel then decide on the relevant action. The decisions they take are legally binding as the panel members are appointed by the court.

So far this year the service has seen:

171 Number of hearings

98 Amount of children involved

30 Number of revocations

Panel members claim this holistic approach supports the wellbeing of Guernsey's young people and puts them at the heart of the decision being taken.