A Guernsey charity is calling for an increase in legal protection for the island trees.

Guernsey's trees for life are concerned about the growing number of threats the islands trees are facing.

The charity say that threats from things such as storms and property development could pose a real issue to the amount of trees on the island.

Trees have no protection under the law unless you have gone and listed that tree. A lot of trees out in the middle of the countryside, nobody really pays much notice of them until a developer buys the site. Then he's pretty much free to do what he wants with that and that needs to change, we need more laws. Colin Dodds, Guernsey's Trees for life

Next year they plan on donating a tree to every school class across the island next year to highlight the importance that trees have on the environment.

They are calling on people to be more proactive and say that this issue is not a quick fix.

In terms of trees, we know that actually we have lost quite a lot of our mature woodlands over the past few years, we've seen some huge storm events which have brought down some really big veteran trees but also we've seen a lot of tree planting so over the 100 years we should see some of those mature trees come back. Julia Henney, Biodiversity Education Officer

However, by planting trees now it can reverse some of the damage already caused. Islanders lucky enough to have a tree-filled garden are urged to be responsible custodians.