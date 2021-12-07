A Guernsey charity is calling for an increase in legal protection for the island trees
A Guernsey charity is calling for an increase in legal protection for the island trees.
Guernsey's trees for life are concerned about the growing number of threats the islands trees are facing.
The charity say that threats from things such as storms and property development could pose a real issue to the amount of trees on the island.
Next year they plan on donating a tree to every school class across the island next year to highlight the importance that trees have on the environment.
They are calling on people to be more proactive and say that this issue is not a quick fix.
However, by planting trees now it can reverse some of the damage already caused. Islanders lucky enough to have a tree-filled garden are urged to be responsible custodians.