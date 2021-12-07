Christmas Day swims plan to go ahead after last year's cancellation

The Christmas Day swim is planned to return this year after coronavirus forced organisers to cancel last year's event.

The Jersey swimming club will meet at Havre Des Pas from 11am for their annual dip which dates back to the late eighteen hundreds.

Participants are being advised to bring hot drinks to the event as they may not be able to provide them after the swim.

They will also be collecting charitable donations for Jersey Cheshire Homes.

How to stay safe in open water swimming

Stay within your limits

Outdoor swimming is very different to swimming in a pool. There are lots of possible hazards. Know your ability and know your limits.

It is also important to not stay in the water for too long, especially when it is cold.

Experts say a general rule of thumb is a maximum of one minute per degree, so if it is 10 degrees you should not spend any longer that 10 minutes in the water.

Go with someone experienced

You should never swim outdoors alone. Always go with someone who knows what they are doing so they can help you if you get in trouble.

Know the tide

With one of the biggest tidal zones in the world, it is important to know tide times and if they will affect your swim.

Check the forecast

Rain, sea fog and winds can effect you when swimming outdoors. Always check the weather forecast before swimming and never enter the water if you are unsure.