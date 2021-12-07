Jersey Cricketers will head to Zimbabwe for T20 Global qualifiers

Jersey Cricket will travel to Zimbabwe next year as they look to qualify for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

After victory in the European qualifiers earlier this year the next step towards qualification is the global qualifiers next July.

The top two teams will then have the chance to play some of the best teams in the world at next year's World Cup.

Also drawn in Jersey's group are hosts Zimbabwe, The Netherlands, Hong Kong, Papa New Guinea, Singapore, Uganda and The United States.

I think Zimbabwe playing at home gives them an advantage, The Netherlands have got plenty of county experience in their team and have been at the most recent T20 World Cup so those two are standout sides. I think it's a very even group though. It's in the middle of our summer as well so we'll building up to it throughout the first half of the year. Neil Macrae, Jersey Cricket Head Coach

Jersey performed brilliantly to win all six of the matches during the European qualifiers. Much of their success was down to their bowling which will likely prove pivotal next year in new surroundings for the team.

The wickets will be good for batting in Zimbabwe. It's at a degree of altitude so the ball will travel through the air quickly when it's struck so expect plenty of sixes in the games. We hope it'll take a bit of turn as we have a strong spin attack but we want good cricket wickets and we'll certainly get those in Zimbabwe. Neil Macrae, Jersey Cricket Head Coach

Jersey will travel into Harare for the tournament on Friday July 8 2022.