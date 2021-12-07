Jersey Government admits to discriminating against a job applicant

Jersey's government has admitted that the States Employment Board discriminated against a job applicant.

A statement released today said the individual, who lives with autism and ADHD, was put at a disadvantage compared to other candidates.

The States Employment Board said they treated them differently and apologised for the hurt it caused.

We have spoken with members of staff involved and whilst we are satisfied that there was no intention to cause stress, we must do more to raise awareness within the workforce of hidden disabilities and working with disabled people to ensure fair and equal treatment to prevent this situation from arising again. States Employment Board Spokesperson

The department say that a diversity and inclusion strategy is being developed and will be made publicly in due course and reiterate that they will not tolerate acts of discrimination.