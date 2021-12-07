Jersey Government admits to discriminating against a job applicant
Jersey's government has admitted that the States Employment Board discriminated against a job applicant.
A statement released today said the individual, who lives with autism and ADHD, was put at a disadvantage compared to other candidates.
The States Employment Board said they treated them differently and apologised for the hurt it caused.
The department say that a diversity and inclusion strategy is being developed and will be made publicly in due course and reiterate that they will not tolerate acts of discrimination.