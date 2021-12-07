Jersey soup kitchen returns to raise money for island's homeless

A range of soups from some of Jersey's top restaurants and kitchens will be available in the Royal Square today (7 December).

Now in its 23rd year, the annual soup kitchen raises money for The Shelter Trust, which supports the island's homeless community.

As a result of coronavirus restrictions, the number of soups on offer will be reduced to 20.

There are usually more than 40 to choose from.

The event will be completely run by volunteers, including Lady Dalton, the wife of Jersey's Lieutenant Governor.

Soup will be served in St Helier's Royal Square between 10:30am and 2:30pm.