The new look bathing pools in Guernsey should be ready by Easter after getting a long-awaited makeover.

The ladies pool is out of bounds due to refurbishment but the group behind the project say it'll be worth it in the end.

The States have had to close the ladies pool while remedial work is going on but the Ladies Pool and Children's pools will be open for the polar bear swim on Christmas Day. We are pretty hopeful the one changing room will be open for people to change in. Just for one day only but we wanted to showcase it so people could get excited about the new facilities Helen Bonner-Morgan Vive La Vallette

For 150 years islanders and visitors have bathed in these pools but storm damage and wear and tear means it needed repairs.

The group 'Vive La Vallette' won the contract to oversee the refurbishment which will include new changing rooms, a cafe and outdoor space.

The charity is spending £1.5 million on the works and anyone who donates is able to have their name engraved on the classing outside the changing rooms.

How to stay safe in open water swimming

Stay within your limits

Outdoor swimming is very different to swimming in a pool. There are lots of possible hazards. Know your ability and know your limits.

It is also important to not stay in the water for too long, especially when it is cold.

Experts say a general rule of thumb is a maximum of one minute per degree, so if it is 10 degrees you should not spend any longer that 10 minutes in the water.

Go with someone experienced

You should never swim outdoors alone. Always go with someone who knows what they are doing so they can help you if you get in trouble.

Know the tide

With one of the biggest tidal zones in the world, it is important to know tide times and if they will affect your swim.

Check the forecast

Rain, sea fog and winds can effect you when swimming outdoors. Always check the weather forecast before swimming and never enter the water if you are unsure.