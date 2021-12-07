Storm Barra hits the Channel Islands

Storm Barra is expected to bring gale force winds and heavy rain to the Channel Islands today (7 December), with signs already beginning to show across both Bailiwicks.

It is the second named storm of the season, seeing gale force winds and heavy rain potentially hit Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney.

Islanders in Jersey saw tides reach highs of 11.1 meters this morning.

The tide was seen crashing over the sea wall, as Mont Orgueil Castle is seen in the background.

The worst of the weather is expected between 10:00am and 4:00pm today (7 December), but islanders are warned to continue to be cautious when travelling.

Similar scenes were seen at Bulwer Avenue in Guernsey.

Play video

Weather warnings are in place across the Channel Islands, asking people to "take care on coasts" with gales set to increase to Force 9 throughout the day.

Rough sea conditions have been present across the islands.

Play video

The GSPCA have also called for islanders to watch out for wildlife amidst the bad conditions - in past storms the charity has seen a large increase in seal pups being rescued.

The storm has caused delays to travel in the islands. Jersey Police briefly closed Castle Street in St Helier due to loose hoarding on a nearby building. This added to heavy congestion in Town after a lorry was stuck underneath the underpass.