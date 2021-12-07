Storm Barra to bring gale force winds and heavy rain to the Channel Islands

Storm Barra is expected to bring gale force winds and heavy rain to the Channel Islands today (7 December).

The second named storm of the season will see gale force winds and heavy rain across Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney.

The centre of the low pressure will move across Ireland and central England, where it will stall and remain until Wednesday afternoon.

A front associated with it will bring gales and between 10mm and 15mm of heavy rain during the day.

Alderney is expected to face the worst of the stormy weather.

Islanders are being reminded that the high tides at 8am and 8:30pm could see water spill over the sea walls due to a particularly high tide, surge and swell.

There is a red flood warning for Guernsey and a yellow tide alert for Jersey.

However, it is possible by tomorrow evening Jersey's tide warning will have increased to amber.

The last storm to hit the Channel Islands was Storm Arwen which resulted in Condor cancelling all of its sailings and the majority of flights being suspended.