Demolition begins on former Jersey government HQ

Jersey's former government headquarters will start being demolished today (8 December).

The developers, Dandara, are tearing down Cyril Le Marquand House and replacing it with a new government building which will be "more modern and efficient".

The work is expected to cost around £90 million and should be finished by 2024.

The government vacated Cyril Le Marquand House in 2019 and have since been using offices on Broad Street in St Helier.

This is what the government's new HQ will look like after it has been completed. Credit: Government of Jersey

In a statement to ITV News in February 2021, the government said it would retain ownership of the land where its new HQ will be built:

"The land on which Cyril Le Marquand was built is owned by the States of Jersey, and will always remain in the ownership of the States of Jersey. The developer will fund the construction of the building."

"On completion, the Government will occupy and rent the building for an initial (maximum) three year option period, during which time the Government may choose to buy the building. If the Government does not choose to buy the building during this option period, the Government will then rent the building from the developer."The former HQ will start being demolished at 11:30am on Wednesday (8 December).