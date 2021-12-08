Guernsey chefs come together to tackle food wastage in the island

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Kate Prout

A group of chefs in Guernsey have created a calendar to highlight the problem with food waste in the island.

Chefs from 12 local restaurants are sharing some of their favourite dishes in an effort to help reduce the amount of food ending up in the bin.

Each chef has come up with a seasonal recipe, to provide tasty dishes for each month of the year.

This is the third year that Sarnia Hotels has been involved with the production of the Love Food Hate Waste calendar. I hope the recipes will give islanders some useful tips on how to avoid unnecessary food waste and at the same time provide them with some lovely new recipes to try out. Calum Le Noury, Operations Director of Sarnia Hotels

The calendar also includes simple and practical steps to help islanders reduce their food waste.

£800 The amount which families could be wasting per year on food

£10 million The estimate cost of food thrown away in Guernsey each year

3,000 tonnes The amount of waste which is collected annually from local households

Of this 3,000 tonnes collected annually, about two thirds could have been eaten.

Soup is perfect for leftovers. If you have spare vegetables from Christmas lunch, you can turn them into soup very easily. A bit of fresh ginger, a little ground pepper- everyone will love it! Thomas Rickauer, Head Chef at Moores Hotel

The restaurants supporting the initiative are from Balthazar, Conservatory at Moores, Cooked at St James, Crepe Maison, JB Parkers at Moores, Les Rocquettes, Mint Brasserie, OGH, Patois, Saltwater, The Hook and The Raw Store.

Chefs across the island have come together to show islanders how they can easily reduce their food waste Credit: ITV Channel TV

The calendar has been created in collaboration with Guernsey Waste, which islanders will be able to pick up for free from local supermarkets across the island.

Islanders can pick up a copy of the calendar from the following retailers: Alliance , Checkers Xpress at Capelles , Co-op stores , Forest Stores , Iceland , M&S Food Halls , Morrisons , Waitrose and Aladdin's Cave.