Guernsey chefs come together to tackle food wastage in the island
Video report by ITV Channel's Kate Prout
A group of chefs in Guernsey have created a calendar to highlight the problem with food waste in the island.
Chefs from 12 local restaurants are sharing some of their favourite dishes in an effort to help reduce the amount of food ending up in the bin.
Each chef has come up with a seasonal recipe, to provide tasty dishes for each month of the year.
The calendar also includes simple and practical steps to help islanders reduce their food waste.
Of this 3,000 tonnes collected annually, about two thirds could have been eaten.
The restaurants supporting the initiative are from Balthazar, Conservatory at Moores, Cooked at St James, Crepe Maison, JB Parkers at Moores, Les Rocquettes, Mint Brasserie, OGH, Patois, Saltwater, The Hook and The Raw Store.
The calendar has been created in collaboration with Guernsey Waste, which islanders will be able to pick up for free from local supermarkets across the island.
Islanders can pick up a copy of the calendar from the following retailers: Alliance , Checkers Xpress at Capelles , Co-op stores , Forest Stores , Iceland , M&S Food Halls , Morrisons , Waitrose and Aladdin's Cave.