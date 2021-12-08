Guernsey travellers advised to take Covid test ahead of travelling to the island

Visitors travelling to the Bailiwick are being advised to carry out a lateral flow or PCR test before their journey.

Currently, pre-travel testing is not a legal requirement but all arrivals are required to test at the border.

Anyone found to be positive on arrival will have to self-isolate for at least 10 days and will need to be in suitable accommodation at their own cost.

Similarly, islanders preparing for personal or business travel should check the entry requirements of the country they will be visiting.

Many countries have recently introduced new measures in response to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Testing requirements include:

Travellers who have been outside of the Common Travel Area in the previous 10 days are required to carry out a PCR test on arrival.

Travellers who have only been within the Common Travel Area for the previous 10 days are required to carry out a lateral flow test on arrival.

Full details on testing and isolation for all travellers can be found on the States of Guernsey website.