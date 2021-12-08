Mayday call from cargo vessel off Jersey's coast

A Liberian cargo vessel anchored off Jersey's north coast had to be towed back to St Helier's harbour after a 'Mayday' alert yesterday evening (7 December).

The Duke of Normandy began pulling the River Trader back to the harbour earlier this morning (8 December) after it got into trouble in strong winds after Storm Barra hit.

The River Trader being towed (circled bottom right) back to St Helier's Harbour. Credit: Marine Traffic

The 58-metre boat, carrying five members of crew raised the alarm at 5:25pm reporting a failed propulsion.

The RNLI all-weather lifeboat was launched to Bouley Bay on standby to provide reassurance to the vessel, which is not Jersey registered.