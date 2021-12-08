Rehab clinic for Jersey teenagers battling mental health issues to close down

A rehab facility for Jersey teenagers battling addiction, emotional distress and eating disorders is closing down after less than a year.

Silkworth Lodge is blaming the closure of Hope House on a lack of government support.

The charity opened the facility in March and provided a month-long residential scheme for young people experiencing complicated issues with their mental health.

They spent £250,000 on the project which the government says has seen a lack of demand.

The government added that it has never prevented young people from being referred to the facility.

However, in a statement it said: "The Care Commission has advised the Government that Hope House is registered to meet the needs of some children and young people, but not those with the most complex difficulties."

"The current service offered at Hope House is a 28-day residential treatment programme focused on resilience and preventative wellbeing initiatives such as structure, exercise, coping skills."

"While it is registered as a Children's Home it is not a therapeutic Children's Home, so does not have the approvals, facilities or staffing to meet the needs of children with the most complex needs."