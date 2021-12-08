States of Jersey Police ramp up drink driver vehicle checks
Inspector Callum O'Connor from Jersey Police explains what the campaign is aiming to do
States of Jersey Police are ramping stops on potential drink drivers across the island this month (December).
It is a part of a national anti-drink driving campaign which is encouraging people to ditch the booze altogether on a night out.
So far, police have stopped over 500 vehicles in the island and aim to continue the high level of enforcement for the remainder of the festive period.
The campaign is specifically targeting islanders who are heading home after a night out or, driving the following morning when they could still be under the influence of alcohol.
Key Statistics
States of Jersey Police are advising drivers to consider the following:
Make alternative transport plans and arrangements, such as booking a taxi or taking the bus.
Not drinking at all is the only way to guarantee that you are under the limit.
The advice comes after Guernsey Police saw a higher than expected number of drink drive arrests over the Christmas period in 2020.
Driving whilst over the limit can lead to a conviction and a criminal record, as well as disqualification from driving.