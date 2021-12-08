States of Jersey Police ramp up drink driver vehicle checks

Play video

Inspector Callum O'Connor from Jersey Police explains what the campaign is aiming to do

States of Jersey Police are ramping stops on potential drink drivers across the island this month (December).

It is a part of a national anti-drink driving campaign which is encouraging people to ditch the booze altogether on a night out.

We want to try and get people from saying, I'm just going to have one this evening or I've had one and I'll be okay to drive. Our message this campaign is have none and drive, keep everyone safe, yourself, the passengers in your vehicle and other road users. Inspector Callum O'Connor, States of Jersey Police

So far, police have stopped over 500 vehicles in the island and aim to continue the high level of enforcement for the remainder of the festive period.

Credit: States of Jersey Police

The campaign is specifically targeting islanders who are heading home after a night out or, driving the following morning when they could still be under the influence of alcohol.

Key Statistics

35mg Drink driving legal limit per 100ml

123 2021 arrests for drink driving

23 Road traffic collisions involving drink drivers

States of Jersey Police are advising drivers to consider the following:

Make alternative transport plans and arrangements, such as booking a taxi or taking the bus.

Not drinking at all is the only way to guarantee that you are under the limit.

The advice comes after Guernsey Police saw a higher than expected number of drink drive arrests over the Christmas period in 2020.

Driving whilst over the limit can lead to a conviction and a criminal record, as well as disqualification from driving.