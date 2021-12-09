12,000 crocuses to be planted at Guernsey hospital to thank health workers

Thousands of purple crocuses are being planted outside Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital to thank all those involved in the island's response to Covid-19.

There will be 12,000 in total.

Those involved hope they will also raise awareness of polio disease which largely affects children under the age of five.

Guernsey's Medical Director Dr Peter Rabey will be among those present as the first crocuses are planted on Thursday (9 December).

He has himself been affected by polio and saw the life-changing impact it has on a close friend.

I saw first-hand at an early age the life changing impact of polio as a good childhood friend was badly affected by it. It isn't only the children affected by this horrid virus but also their families and communities. In my professional life I am so glad that much of the world is now polio free. Thankfully here in the Bailiwick polio has been part of childhood immunisations for many years. Dr Peter Rabey, Medical Director for States of Guernsey

The entrance to Princess Elizabeth Hospital in Guernsey. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Guernsey's two Rotary clubs and Floral Guernsey have already planted thousands of purple crocus bulbs across Guernsey, Herm, Sark and Alderney.

The aim of the initiative has been to raise awareness of the disease and raise money to stop the virus once and for all.