Bella Farrell, CEO of Health Connections, explains the aim of the project

A Guernsey charity is encouraging people to check up on their neighbours over Christmas.

Health Connections is handing out cards to members and encouraging them to pass them on to those who may be spending the festive season alone.

The charity helps islanders in the Bailiwick to be connected and offers support and information for those who may be struggling.

Bella Farrell, CEO of Health Connections, said: "This is a Christmas card that you don't get to keep.

"You pass it on to your neighbour and you can offer to check in and chat with your neighbour, you can offer to collect supplies or you can just direct them to some of the support that's on our directory."

She continued: "Christmas probably makes people feel a little bit less connected because the majority of people talk about getting together with friends and family.

"If you don't have access to the outside world because of your frailty or health it becomes more isolating - and so you probably feel it more at Christmas time."