Concerns proposed changes to GST will hit poorest in Jersey hardest

There is concern that proposed changes to GST in Jersey could further financial hardship for low income families.
Currently the 'de minimis' rate for imported goods is £135 - meaning islanders are charged 5% GST on every pound above that.
However, the government wants to drop the rate to £60 at the beginning of 2023.
But there are fears the change could leave struggling families worse off.
He added the Government had provided no data around how much it would cost to collect tax or how much tax it hoped to collect.
The government says the ultimate goal is to scrap the 'de minimis' rate altogether and have a flat 5% charge on all imports.
Senator Steve Pallett, who sits on the Corporate Services Scrutiny sub-panel said the Government needs to do an impact assessment to see how low income families would be affected.
However, Senator Pallett added the change was inevitable and would make things fairer for local businesses.
Jersey's Treasury and Resources Minister, Deputy Susie Pinel, said it was an important step for the island.