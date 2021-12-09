Concerns proposed changes to GST will hit poorest in Jersey hardest

There is concern that proposed changes to GST in Jersey could further financial hardship for low income families.

Currently the 'de minimis' rate for imported goods is £135 - meaning islanders are charged 5% GST on every pound above that.

However, the government wants to drop the rate to £60 at the beginning of 2023.

But there are fears the change could leave struggling families worse off.

In recent months we've seen gas prices shoot up plus oil prices and electricity prices. The threat of GST being put onto online shopping is going to tip some people over the edge and they're going to be asking the Government for financial help so this could actually end up costing the Government more than they're trying to make. Carl Walker, Chair of Jersey's Consumer Council

He added the Government had provided no data around how much it would cost to collect tax or how much tax it hoped to collect.

The government says the ultimate goal is to scrap the 'de minimis' rate altogether and have a flat 5% charge on all imports.

Senator Steve Pallett, who sits on the Corporate Services Scrutiny sub-panel said the Government needs to do an impact assessment to see how low income families would be affected.

Just to see how much low income families are importing and whether that's a crucial part of their weekly budget and whether that would have an effect on their living standards. It certainly levels the playing field for local retailers, many of whom have said it's unfair. They have to charge GST on goods and they're competing with online retailers in what they feel is an unfair way. Senator Steve Pallett, Corporate Services Scrutiny sub-panel

However, Senator Pallett added the change was inevitable and would make things fairer for local businesses.

Jersey's Treasury and Resources Minister, Deputy Susie Pinel, said it was an important step for the island.