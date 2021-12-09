First Omicron case found in the Channel Islands

A case of the Omicron variant has been identified in Guernsey.

The individual had not travelled outside the Common Travel Area, but is thought to have been in contact with someone who had tested positive for the variant in the UK.

The Bailiwick’s on-island sequencing today (9 December) confirmed a case of the Omicron variant in a locally-based person who recently travelled from the UK to Guernsey.

They had been advised that they may have been in contact with a patient who was a positive Omicron case in the UK, and they immediately contacted Guernsey’s Public Health Services who carried out a rapid PCR test, sequencing and contact tracing.

I’d firstly like to thank the individual who has been confirmed as a positive case of Omicron, for coming to us as soon as they were made aware that they had been in contact with a suspected case of Omicron in the UK. They have done everything right and that has helped us to contact trace locally in a quick and effective way. Dr Nicola Brink, Director of Public Health

A small number of close contacts have been identified and are now isolating and undergoing PCR tests.

With only a single case of Omicron identified in the Bailiwick, the Civil Contingencies Authority there is no immediate change in the requirements for Islanders.

We’re not recommending any new measures at this immediate stage but we will continue to assess the evidence, advise the CCA and keep our community fully informed. Dr Nicola Brink, Director of Public Health

The mandatory use of face coverings in certain settings remains in force, alongside the strong recommendations to regularly carry out Lateral Flow Testing.

Islanders are also said to stay at home if experiencing any symptoms and to report those symptoms to the clinical helpline – even if you have had a negative LFT result.