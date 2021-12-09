Breaking News
First Omicron case found in the Channel Islands
A case of the Omicron variant has been identified in Guernsey.
The individual had not travelled outside the Common Travel Area, but is thought to have been in contact with someone who had tested positive for the variant in the UK.
The Bailiwick’s on-island sequencing today (9 December) confirmed a case of the Omicron variant in a locally-based person who recently travelled from the UK to Guernsey.
They had been advised that they may have been in contact with a patient who was a positive Omicron case in the UK, and they immediately contacted Guernsey’s Public Health Services who carried out a rapid PCR test, sequencing and contact tracing.
A small number of close contacts have been identified and are now isolating and undergoing PCR tests.
With only a single case of Omicron identified in the Bailiwick, the Civil Contingencies Authority there is no immediate change in the requirements for Islanders.
The mandatory use of face coverings in certain settings remains in force, alongside the strong recommendations to regularly carry out Lateral Flow Testing.
Islanders are also said to stay at home if experiencing any symptoms and to report those symptoms to the clinical helpline – even if you have had a negative LFT result.