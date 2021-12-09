Kerbside glass collections will come to an end in St Helier after concerns were raised over noise disturbance, health and safety and the environmental impact of the service.

Parishioners have been sent letters about the change, which is subject to an 'in depth review' by the Parish.

The kerbside collection trial has been in place since 2017 and will conclude at the end of 2021.

The cost of introducing a Parish-wide scheme is around £120,000 a year, but saw a limited demand for the service, with take-up within the trial only 20 per cent.

Simon Crowcroft, Constable of St Helier, said: "Recycling is something that I am passionate about and St Helier has a fantastic track record for recycling.

"I am keen to make sure that St Helier residents continue to have easy access to facilities to help recycle as much as possible.

From January 2022, islanders will have to dispose of their glass at the 56 designated sites around the Parish.

Over the course of the trial several practical challenges were identified, including noise disturbance generated by the collection and emptying of bins and the need for islanders to store larger bins on their property.

I have concluded that on this occasion the impact on the environment, along with limited demand for the service, and some very real health and safety concerns, outweighed the potential benefit of introducing a kerbside collection. Simon Crowcroft, Constable of St Helier

The collection of glass was also met by challenges, especially surrounding health and safety for staff and the public, as well as the risk of broken glass being present on pavements and roads.

The Parish has also said it is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and the addition of a continuous collection service on St Helier roads would add to the carbon footprint of the Parish, rather than reduce it.