Jersey GPs who have worked "tirelessly during 2021" have welcomed a £1 million cash injection in Primary Care.

Health and Community Services have agreed the investment as part of the Jersey Care Model programme.

Jersey’s GPs have been working with Health and Community Services throughout the pandemic and they will continue this combined work.

James Mair, of the Primary Care Body, said: "This investment is welcome news for GPs in Jersey as we look to the future.

"GP colleagues have worked tirelessly throughout 2021 to continue to deliver expert, personal care for their patients.

"We are pleased that the future work we will do, and the significant contribution which GPs make has been acknowledged in this way."

Health and Community Services will continue to work with the Primary Care Body, wider GP partners and other health and social care providers across the Island on care model plans and their outputs for 2022.

Deputy Richard Renouf, Minister for Health and Social Services, said: "GPs are a critical component and enabler of the Jersey Care Model.

"There is clear evidence that GPs have provided high levels of primary care activity this year to ensure that hospital services are protected so that all available capacity is utilised for Covid recovery plans."

Jersey Care Model

The Jersey Care Model is currently in Stage 1 phase of delivery, which aims to set the foundations of the programme for the future.

Joint work will be required to further determine clinical and care pathways, demonstrating where care is best provided in the island and what services on the clinical pathways transfer to Primary Care.

The main focus points are:

Pathway development building on the future commissioning arrangements.

Developing monthly activity monitoring dashboards building on the 2021 baseline delivery.

Ensuring that there is ongoing GP involvement in all community and intermediate care projects building on the 2021 achievements.

Outcomes from these findings will be used to guide further stages of the Jersey Care Model.