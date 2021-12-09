No plans for further Covid restrictions to be introduced in Jersey despite UK announcement
Jersey's politicians have decided not to introduce any further restrictions in response to the Omicron variant but say they will monitor the situation closely.
It comes after new measures were announced yesterday by the UK Prime Minister to combat the rapidly-spreading strain in England.
People there are being told to return to working from home and the rule on face mask wearing will be extended to almost all indoor locations from Friday.
The Competent Authorities Ministers have met to discuss the Island’s COVID-19 position, the risk posed by the Omicron variant, and the measures announced in the UK.
Jersey's Chief Minister says that hospital capacity and resilience remain high, and there has been a steady decrease in the total number of active cases over the past days.
No cases of the Omicron variant have so far been detected in the island.