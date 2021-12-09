Jersey's politicians have decided not to introduce any further restrictions in response to the Omicron variant but say they will monitor the situation closely.

It comes after new measures were announced yesterday by the UK Prime Minister to combat the rapidly-spreading strain in England.

People there are being told to return to working from home and the rule on face mask wearing will be extended to almost all indoor locations from Friday.

The Competent Authorities Ministers have met to discuss the Island’s COVID-19 position, the risk posed by the Omicron variant, and the measures announced in the UK.

Ministers have taken the decision not to implement any additional restrictive measures at this stage. We must continue to act based on our own COVID position and clinical evidence, and not act prematurely based on changes in other jurisdictions. John Le Fondré, Chief Minister of Jersey

Jersey's Chief Minister says that hospital capacity and resilience remain high, and there has been a steady decrease in the total number of active cases over the past days.

Ministers will continue to monitor the situation closely over the coming days, and will take appropriate action if we anticipate a significant rise in cases or hospitalisation. John Le Fondré, Chief Minister of Jersey

No cases of the Omicron variant have so far been detected in the island.