Oscar Puff the poorly puffin rescued in Guernsey
A "really poorly" puffin is in intensive care after being rescued from Grandes Rocques in Guernsey this morning (9 December).
The bird, named Oscar Puff, is the first puffin to be rescued by the GSPCA since 2014.
The GSPCA put out a statement earlier this week urging islanders in Guernsey to look out for wildlife as Storm Barra hit the Bailiwick.
Storm Barra caused disruption around the Channel Islands and added to several animal casualties from recent weeks.
Puffins are not typically found in Guernsey, usually residing around Herm and Alderney during the summer months.
The GSPCA helps more than 1500 sick and injured wild birds each year, and will continue to update islanders on Oscar Puff's recovery.