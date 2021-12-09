Oscar Puff the poorly puffin rescued in Guernsey

A "really poorly" puffin is in intensive care after being rescued from Grandes Rocques in Guernsey this morning (9 December).

The bird, named Oscar Puff, is the first puffin to be rescued by the GSPCA since 2014.

The islander who found Oscar Puff has said "he certainly stolen a piece of my heart!" Credit: GSPCA

The GSPCA put out a statement earlier this week urging islanders in Guernsey to look out for wildlife as Storm Barra hit the Bailiwick.

The bird we rescued today is a really poorly puffin. Puffins live far out at sea during the winter months and they only come on land to nest. He has been called Oscar Puff and is currently in intensive care in our Wildlife Unit. Steve Byrne, GSPCA Manager

Storm Barra caused disruption around the Channel Islands and added to several animal casualties from recent weeks.

Thanks to my job, I could see he was a puffin in distress and we knew we had to get him some help. It looked like he’d got coated in oil, couldn’t fly and was clearly very tired. Kaelan Le Page, finder of Oscar Puff

Puffins are not typically found in Guernsey, usually residing around Herm and Alderney during the summer months.

The GSPCA helps more than 1500 sick and injured wild birds each year, and will continue to update islanders on Oscar Puff's recovery.