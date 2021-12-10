Covid booster jab certificates start being issued to islanders in Jersey

Vaccine certificates for islanders in Jersey who have had a coronavirus booster jab are being sent out for the first time this week (13 December).

People can expect them to arrive within two weeks of having the jab.

Islanders who have changed address since receiving their first Covid-19 certificate are asked to let the government know by updating their details online.

The paper certificates can be used in the UK, EU and rest of the world to prove vaccination status, and Jersey QR codes will read as 'valid' if scanned by the NHS COVID Pass Verifier App.

Appointments can be booked by people aged 30 and over in Jersey.

The government says it has made a "significant number" of appointments available as it attempts to prevent transmission of the new Omicron strain.

Islanders will need to ensure that at least three months have passed since they received their last dose before booking.