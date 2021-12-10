Dr Nicola Brink reassures Guernsey residents after Omicron case

Dr Nicola Brink has told islanders in Guernsey to be cautious, but reassured islanders that the risk of community Omicron transmission has been contained quickly.

It's after the first case of the Omicron variant was discovered in Guernsey yesterday evening (9 December).

The Director of Public Health applauded the island's quick detection of the case and carried out the required contact tracing efficiently before any further spread could happen.

States of Guernsey say there are no immediate plans to impose more restrictions across the Bailiwick, but will be monitoring the situation closely.

We always have to be cautious with the emergence of a new variant of concern. I think we need to emphasise how speedy our response was. Our on island sequencing capacity allowed us to quickly confirm the presence of Omicron, we were able to have a rapid response and mitigate quickly, suppressing the spread as much as we could. Dr Nicola Brink, Director of Public Health

The current isolation and testing requirements if you are identified as a direct contact of an Omicron case are:

You must self-isolate for 10 days, or until the case they were in contact with is confirmed to be of the Delta or other lineage, regardless of vaccination status.

You will be required to take a PCR test.

Contacts of confirmed or potential Omicron cases must separate, where possible, from the rest of the household.

We can never be absolutely sure we have contained the spread of the new variant. We have done our best with contact tracing around the case - we have identified one possible further case in relation to that, who was in isolation over the whole period of time and poses no risk of further transmission. Dr Nicola Brink, Director of Public Health

The mandatory use of face coverings in certain settings remains in force, alongside the strong recommendations of regular Lateral Flow Testing.

Islanders are also urged to stay at home if experiencing any symptoms and to report those symptoms to the clinical helpline – even if they receive a negative LFT result.