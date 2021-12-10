Jersey Housewife banned from driving after being found over the limit

One of the stars from the Real Housewives of Jersey has been banned from driving for 15 months after police found she was over the limit.

Kate Taylor appeared before Jersey Magistrate's Court on 2 December.

She was charged with drink-driving after being found 1.5 times over the drink drive limit.

The Jersey Housewife was arrested last month (November) after her car collided with a wall in St Clement in October.

She pleaded guilty and received a sentence of a £1500 fine or 6 weeks imprisonment.

She was also disqualified from driving for 15 months and ordered to retake her driving test.

The conviction comes as Jersey Police have announced a crackdown on drink drivers in the island for their annual campaign.

So far, police have stopped over 500 vehicles in the island and aim to continue the high level of enforcement for the remainder of the festive period.

This week police have arrested three people during this campaign, stating that it is "three too many".