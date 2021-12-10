Jersey opens coronavirus booster jab appointments to over 30s

People aged 30 to 39 years old in Jersey can now book their Covid-19 booster jab.

The government has made a "significant number" of appointments available as it attempts to prevent transmission of the new Omicron strain.

Islanders will need to ensure that at least three months have passed since they received their last jab.

People should also wait four weeks after recovering from a PCR confirmed infection.

Emma Baker, who will soon be taking over as the head of Jersey's vaccination programme, said she was "really pleased" with the uptake so far.

Immunity from a second dose begins to wane and reduces to around 50 to 60% efficacy after six months, so the booster dose is a vital part of the vaccination schedule. The booster takes a couple of weeks to fully work so by getting vaccinated now, you will be giving yourself good protection over Christmas and New Year, and for 2022 when many Islanders may be thinking about travel plans. Emma Baker, Incoming head of Jersey's vaccination programme

Appointment dates for islanders aged 18 "are subject to movement depending on availability", the government says.

The Omicron strain was first detected in the Channel Islands on Thursday (9 December), when an inbound passenger in Guernsey tested positive for the new variant.

No cases of the strain have yet been identified in Jersey