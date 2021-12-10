Jersey politicians "deeply concerned" about early years and education spending

A group of politicians are calling on Jersey's government to do more to address "significant problems" in early years and education spending.

The Children, Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel has lodged six amendments to the proposed Government Plan.

They include providing an extra £2.05 million to the Nursery Education Fund and spending an additional £750,000 on helping to improve the lives of vulnerable two and three- year-olds from next September.

Given some of the evidence received, we are deeply concerned about the potential long-term impact of the proposed budgets for education in Jersey and, in turn, for the future of the Island. Deputy Rob Ward, Chair of Jersey's Children, Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel

The panel is also calling for a £10 million boost in spending to help schools and children with special educational needs.

In addition, they want £232,260 to help fund degree level training for nursery workers and £30,000 to go to the Jersey Child Care Trust.

They say this money is critical for the Nanny Accreditation Scheme to continue.