Ministers come up with no solutions to tackle Jersey's rising population

Video report by ITV Channel's Caroline Lewis

Ministers will not be taking any direct action to tackle Jersey’s rising population for at least three years.

Earlier today (10 December), the Government lodged its long-awaited population policy which was tipped to outline how the island could become less dependent on migrant workers and tackle the added pressures of an aging population.

However, the 77-page-document revealed the Government had no immediate plans to reduce migration.

Instead it plans to install state-of-the-art IT systems to collect and analyse data until at least 2025.

"In order to make informed decisions we need data and we don’t have that data," said Assistant Chief Minister, Rowland Huelin.

The first actions are to make sure we put together that information and that will involve data from the census and other packages of data we can get together to give us near real time information. Rowland Huelin, Jersey's Assistant Chief Minister

However, when asked how much the project would cost to undertake, Deputy Huelin said it was a question "he could not answer" as not all of the project had been budgeted for.

Opposition politicians said the response just "wasn't good enough".

It's three years of inaction causing further strains on our infrastructure, a deepening of the housing crisis and they’re upfront telling us there are no solutions to this in the next few years apart from maybe raising the pension age which will have a lot of people mortified so what a waste of time this has turned out to be. Sam Mezec, Leader of Reform Jersey

Jersey's population has been growing on average by 1,160 every year for the last decade.

There are also some 20,000 people who retain their right to live and work in Jersey living abroad, who could in theory return to the island at any time.

It was hoped the population policy would set out a plan for net zero migration – meaning the same amount of people move in and out of Jersey in a year.

However, the Government says any significant limits on inward migration now would cause a sudden drop in the island’s workforce and at this time, could not make a plan of how to reduce immigration.

Instead, the next electoral cycle would be used to collect data. It would be handed over to the next tranche of Ministers after that to forecast when the island might reach a stable population.

The danger of leaving something to the next Government is that, that next Government’s priorities might be different. They should have come up with solutions in this plan, they had the time to do so. Sam Mezec, Leader of Reform Jersey

But the Assistant Chief Minister stood by the approach, saying it was a 'vision' for the island to work towards.

"To continue making ill-informed decisions on every man, woman and child in this island is irresponsible," he said.