Samaritans launch Christmas wellbeing campaign in Jersey

Jersey Samaritans have launched a festive campaign to support islanders over what could be a tough Christmas period for people struggling with their mental health.

Volunteers at the Jersey branch will be among 1,500 volunteers nationally answering calls from people struggling on Christmas Day.

The 'Be A Samaritans Christmas Star' campaign will run this Christmas, with volunteers being available to provide emotional support for islanders who may find the festive period lonely.

Recent data has revealed that fears about families has risen for the fifth year in a row.

Whilst many look forward to the Christmas period, at Samaritans we know this time of year can actually be a huge challenge for some people. Our amazing volunteers will, as they do every hour of every day, be giving their time this Christmas to anyone who needs support. I think that is a pretty special gift to give. Alison Farley, Director for Jersey Samaritans

Mental health is the top concern over the festive period for callers, followed by isolation and loneliness, as well as relationship problems.

This Christmas, Samaritans volunteers will respond to more than 250,000 calls for help. Volunteers in Jersey and across the UK will be available throughout the festive period to listen to anyone who is feeling alone or struggling this festive season.