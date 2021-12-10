Women's football on the rise in Guernsey
Women's football is on the up in Guernsey.
After a difficult few years with the pandemic halting progress, a new women's football league has helped grow participation on the island.
When restrictions have allowed Guernsey Ladies FC have been training during the last two years but only recently have returned to competitive action.
Richard Sutton is the man behind the new league and admits that - much like most sports - Covid hit his team hard.
The consensus amongst players and coaches is that women's football is growing in Guernsey. The next step for the team is competitive matches ahead of the 2023 island games including a Muratti match against Jersey.