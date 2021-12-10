Women's football on the rise in Guernsey

Play video

Women's football is on the up in Guernsey.

After a difficult few years with the pandemic halting progress, a new women's football league has helped grow participation on the island.

When restrictions have allowed Guernsey Ladies FC have been training during the last two years but only recently have returned to competitive action.

It's so nice! I can't even explain how lovely it is to play and be part of a team. It's brilliant to play competitive matches again. Stephanie Batiste, Guernsey Ladies Player

Richard Sutton is the man behind the new league and admits that - much like most sports - Covid hit his team hard.

The initial lockdown stopped our impetus - we were really growing as Guernsey Ladies Football Club. Before the very first lockdown we'd reached the FA Cup final in Jersey but that never happened. Once we came back numbers were average so we thought we need to get some matches going and back on track. Richard Sutton, Guernsey Ladies Head Coach

The consensus amongst players and coaches is that women's football is growing in Guernsey. The next step for the team is competitive matches ahead of the 2023 island games including a Muratti match against Jersey.