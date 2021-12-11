Alderney boxer Billy Le Poullain beaten in National Amateur Championship final

Alderney boxer Billy Le Poullain has been beaten in the final of the National Amateur Championships.

Le Poullain lost via a unanimous points decision to Ramtin Musah - the last person to beat him in the ring before lockdown restrictions hit last year.

It was a fairly even opening round with Le Poullain looking dangerous with his left jab but Musah asserted his authority in the second.

Musah's work-rate was impressive throughout and a couple of brutal punches caused Le Poullain to receive a standing count.

The third round felt evenly matched as well with the Alderney fighter pushing Musah all the way, however it wasn't enough to convince the judges he'd won the bout.

Despite defeat, it's been a good couple of weeks for Le Poullain who secured a spot at next year's commonwealth games and will attend trials for Team GB's boxing squad.